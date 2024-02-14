Systems Engineering Elevates Cybersecurity Leadership With Kent Goodrow As New Chief Information Security Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Goodrow to Spearhead Advanced Security Strategies in an Era of Escalating Cyberthreats

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to fortify its cybersecurity leadership, Systems Engineering, the premier managed technology services provider in New England, is proud to announce the appointment of Kent Goodrow to the role of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With over a decade of experience in the technology and cybersecurity fields, Goodrow's appointment signifies the firm's commitment to further advancing its cybersecurity maturity, capabilities, and resilience.

Since joining Systems Engineering in 2012, Goodrow has been a pivotal force in the firm, holding a variety of technical, professional, and leadership roles. In his most recent position as Account Executive, he counseled and supported enterprise clients with complex IT-related risks and compliance needs. His deep-rooted understanding of the firm's ethos and the unique cyber and operational requirements facing clients, position Goodrow to uniquely represent the security interests of the organization.

Erik Thomas, Director of Advisory Services at Systems Engineering, highlights the significance of this appointment: "Kent's ascension to CISO is a testament to our continued commitment to integrating robust security measures into every facet of our business and client services. His comprehensive experience and visionary leadership are invaluable assets that will guide our security strategies and implementation moving forward." In an era where cyberattacks rank as a top-tier business risk, Systems Engineering views the CISO position as an absolute necessity in their industry. "The dedicated CISO role supports a strategic imperative we cannot afford to underestimate," stated Thomas.

In his new role, Goodrow's focus is on driving the strategic direction of the complex and evolving security needs of Systems Engineering and their clients. His leadership ensures that security is a cornerstone in all processes, enhances client trust, and fortifies the integrity of the firm's platforms and supply chain. Additionally, this move positions Systems Engineering as a major player in the partner ecosystem for organizations seeking Managed Services Providers who pursue and achieve advanced compliance; including NIST CSF alignment and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC.)

Reflecting on his new role, Goodrow said, "Today's rapidly evolving cyberthreat landscape demands an intentional and dynamic approach. My focus as CISO will be to ensure that Systems Engineering not only stays ahead of emerging threats but also sets new benchmarks and standards for managed service security. I am committed to driving strategic alignment across our teams to ensure our engagements with clients are underpinned by the most robust security protocols."

Goodrow, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from St. Lawrence University, is currently pursuing a Master's in Cybersecurity Management at Southern New Hampshire University. His academic pursuits are complemented by a suite of prestigious cybersecurity certifications, including a NIST CSF Lead Implementer certification and a Certified Cybersecurity credential from ISC2.

Founded in 1988, Systems Engineering is a 100% employee-owned, SOC 2, Type 2-certified IT strategy and managed technology services provider dedicated to providing clients with secure technology solutions that enable productivity. The company serves clients nationwide from its offices in Portland, Maine, and Manchester, New Hampshire. Systems Engineering's team of 190+ information technology professionals provides end-to-end planning and implementation services, including a full complement of managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud services. The New England-based team of network engineers, managed security professionals, project managers, data management experts, and account managers are available 24×7, 365 days per year. Systems Engineering serves clients in professional services, banking and financial services, manufacturing, construction, education, healthcare, technology, and the nonprofit sector. Please visit systemsengineering for more information.

