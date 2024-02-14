Vantage Medtech Completes Rebrand With New Website Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOONACHIE, N.J. and LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Vantage

MedTech announces the launch of its new website, VantageMedTech highlighting its comprehensive life cycle solutions enabling medical device innovations. The enhanced website experience is the culmination of the previously announced merger of Sterling Medical Devices and RBC Medical Innovations and subsequent rebrand to Vantage MedTech.

Vantage MedTech leverages its team of 150+ medical device engineers with decades of industry expertise to guide medical device innovators throughout the product life cycle from concept to product realization, while avoiding common and costly pitfalls along the way. Discover what makes Vantage MedTech stand out amongst other contract development and manufacturing partners advancing medical technologies:



Platforms for Accelerated Development- Vantage MedTech's proprietary Advantage Platforms® use established software and hardware architecture as the foundation for a variety of technology solutions. Leveraging platform systems and customizing to their clinical specifications, clients see up to 60% reduction in development timelines and benefit from existing verification and validation (V&V) and production processes.

Focus Areas of Engineering Expertise- The cross-functional engineering staff at Vantage MedTech has deep expertise in Energy Delivery, Connected Devices, Digital Health Solutions, Medical Software, Gas and Fluid Management and many other complex Electromechanical technologies. Comprehensive Manufacturing Solutions - The transition from development to manufacturing can be difficult for many companies. The Vantage MedTech New Product Introduction team partners closely with both internal or external engineering teams early in the development process to develop and execute a seamless transition to our FDA registered manufacturing facility.

Nate Porter, Chief Commercial Officer, said "We're committed to helping our clients bring innovation to life, partnering with them wherever they may be in that journey from concept to commercialization. The new Vantage MedTech website demonstrates how our capabilities, innovative expertise and acceleration solutions will ensure our MedTech clients successfully reach their goals."



About Vantage MedTech

Vantage MedTech provides comprehensive design and manufacturing services, supporting the advancement of medical technologies from concept through to product realization. Partnering with the world's most innovative MedTech start-ups and large medical device companies, we offer feasibility support, product development and prototyping, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and after-market services to support every phase of the product life cycle.

Our clients can leverage our proprietary Advantage Platforms®, accelerating product development timelines. Our manufacturing approach is structured to serve the changing needs of our clients, supporting small-quantity clinical or First-in-Human builds and can scale to accommodate full launch quantities. Vantage MedTech has facilities in Moonachie, New Jersey and Lenexa, Kansas. Additional information is available at available at VantageMedTech and on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Emily Shores

Vice President, Strategic Marketing and Account Management

[email protected]

913.385.5700

SOURCE Vantage MedTech