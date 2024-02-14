Dealflow Events Announces Activist Investor Conference 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- DealFlow Events, renowned host and organizer of hundreds of investment themed conferences over the past two decades, is pleased to announce the Activist Investor Conference 2024 , the leading forum for discussing governance-related issues relevant to investing professionals. The event will be held on March 21, 2024, at Convene at 237 Park Avenue in New York City.



First launched in 2010, DealFlow's Activist Investor Conference 2024 offers unparalleled opportunities for professional education, networking, and forging new business relationships while keeping focus on the industry's most innovative and transformative ideas that enable investors to deepen their knowledge of governance issues and improve the fortunes of the companies in which they have invested.

The full-day conference will feature a wide spectrum of experienced attendees from varied segments of the corporate governance and activist investing space including activist investors, rating platforms, hedge funds and public equity investors, corporate governance specialists, advisory firms, proxy solicitors, and corporate board members.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with more than 20 distinguished speakers and thought leaders, including Jon Feldman, Partner at Goodmans; Ele Klein, Partner at Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP; Sean Donohue, Co-Chair, Shareholder Activism and Takeover Defense, for Paul Hastings LLP; Andrew Shapiro, CEO at Lawndale Capital Management, and Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman, Vice-Chair, Shareholder Activism, Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP among others.

The event will address several key themes of governance-related issues through engaging presentations and lively panel discussions, including: Evolution of Shareholder and Management Rights; Universal Proxies, 13D and Size Matters - Legal Perspectives on Activism; Are You Equipped for Conflict? Prevailing in High Stakes Proxy Battles; Activist Hedge Funds - Vulnerabilities Activists Look For; The Impact of Shareholder Activism on Global M&A, and Why Boards Should Think Like Activists.

With a resurgence in shareholder activism, this event will provide new opportunities to forge partnerships with industry peers as well as engage with and learn from renowned thought leaders focused on improving the management and performance of portfolio companies.

