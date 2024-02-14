Unitedlex Expands Company Leadership With The Appointment Of Renee Meisel As New General Counsel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Additional hires include industry veteran Shelley Armitage as Director of IP Solutions & Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex , a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, today announces the hiring of two legal industry veterans to support corporate functions critical to the company's rapid growth. Renee Meisel recently joined as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, and Shelley Armitage adds to the company's Intellectual Property team as Director, IP Services & Solutions.



Meisel heads up global legal functions, including the company's commercial transactions, dispute resolution, compliance and privacy, and risk management.“Renee has built a career simplifying complicated legal issues into business-enabling operational solutions in both start-ups and global Fortune 500 companies,” noted James Schellhase, UnitedLex CEO. She joins UnitedLex from PracticLaw, where she provided outsourced CLO and COO solutions to companies after having served similar roles at Breakwater, Purpose Legal, and Dell Technologies, where she served as in-house counsel working across numerous disciplines including Litigation and eDiscovery.

“UnitedLex is a company that always intrigued me with its innovative approach rooted in pushing the boundaries of legal services,” said Meisel.“I couldn't pass up this opportunity to step into the General Counsel role and join the impressive UnitedLex executive team. I look forward to helping execute James' vision for UnitedLex and working with the team to deliver the services and solutions that are reshaping the legal industry.”

Armitage joins UnitedLex from Living Security and has held strategic sales roles at Clarivate, CPA Global, and Innography. Her expertise spans multiple verticals including technology, oil and gas, and automotive, with a focus on intellectual property business intelligence and innovation-driven products.

“UnitedLex has always been at the forefront of innovation in the litigation and eDiscovery space, and I am excited to increase the market's awareness of our intellectual property solutions and services,” said Armitage.“I'm thrilled to be collaborating with our subject matter experts and thought leaders to help both legal and R&D professionals make better business decisions and deliver ongoing value to the organizations they support.”

Meisel and Armitage add to a string of key hires, including James Schellhase as the new CEO , Rajitha Boer as Chief Client Officer , Praveen Jayant as Vice President, Incident Response , and Jeannine Whittaker as SVP, Business Developmen , among others. In 16 years, UnitedLex has grown from five employees to more than 3,000 across nine offices in 26 global jurisdictions, including a well-established team of over 1,600 operating across two locations in India, Gurugram and Bengaluru. The company's more than 600 clients include 25 percent of the Fortune 100 that have a combined $2 trillion in revenue.

To learn more about UnitedLex, visit .

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of digital litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction, and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data, and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.

Media Inquiries

Susan Hammann

Director of Strategic Communications

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: