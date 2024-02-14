Everc Releases Global Regulatory Report For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Experts at EverC offer critical insights on regulatory changes prompted by the evolving threat landscape for ecommerce marketplaces and payment providers

- Melissa Sutherland, EverC VPNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EverC , a pioneer in AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk intelligence and insights for ecommerce, acquiring banks, and payment providers, has published a new report with critical insights on regulatory trends prompted by the evolving global threat landscape.The report, entitled 2023-24 Global Regulatory Climate: A Report on Trends for Marketplaces and Payment Providers, highlights key themes driving recent and ongoing regulatory initiatives, and it explains why they will continue to influence policy in the coming years.With a deep dive into topics such as the shifting the regulatory burden for marketplaces and increasing accountability for payment providers, this report offers valuable insights for all the players in the ecommerce ecosystem. The trends report also provides an overview of selected regional regulations that payment providers, banks, and acquirers should keep on their radar in 2024.“Sophisticated criminal networks are now deeply embedded in world commercial economies, and regulators are aligning their efforts to address these rapidly evolving threats,” said Melissa Sutherland, EverC Vice President and industry thought leader.“Our team developed this report to explore ongoing regulatory initiatives and provide a resource for stakeholders in the ecommerce ecosystem to understand the impetus for these changes.”An excerpt from the report bears this out: "As the global payments landscape increases in complexity, and technology advances at an unprecedented rate, regulatory initiatives will follow. These combined circumstances will continue to impact marketplaces and payment providers in the coming years. Emerging trends and threats, development of a consistent regulatory framework across the globe, increased enforcement scope and penalties, and expanded accountability will impact everyone in the payments ecosystem."The 23-page report, which is packed with insights and information on recent, ongoing, and upcoming regulatory changes, is available to download on the EverC website.About EverCEverC is focused on powering safe, scalable growth for the ecommerce ecosystem, with automated, AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk management solutions. We provide immediate and ongoing risk intelligence for banks, acquirers, payment providers, and marketplaces. Learn more at .

