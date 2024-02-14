Lan J. Shaw Featured On ABC, NBC, CBS, And FOX Network Affiliates As A Guest On 'Break Through With Lisa Nichols!'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lan Shaw was recently a featured guest on 'Break Through With Lisa Nichols!' The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Lan Shaw is the epitome of resilience, a visionary who rose from the aftermath of one of the deadliest earthquakes in history to become a prominent figure in international business and finance. Born into modest beginnings in Beijing, China, Lan's early life was marked by the trials of living through cultural upheavals and natural disasters. Despite such hardships, Lan dedicated her life to making impossible things happen.

Lan's journey was shaped by her parents' emphasis on education and perseverance. Initially working for a global shipping company in China, she quickly rose to prominence due to her relentless work ethic and acute business acumen. A pivotal moment came when she chose to pursue her MBA in England. This bold move reflected her determination to break free from cultural expectations and pursue greater possibilities. Leveraging her MBA, Lan excelled in supply chain management consulting in the United States, and later transitioned into wealth management. In 2017, she founded Vision Private Wealth, a multi-family office to help ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families to optimize their wealth, life, and legacy.

Lisa Nichols, the charismatic host of 'Break Through With Lisa Nichols!', remarked,“I'm excited about the show and what it means for so many people. With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

'Break Through With Lisa Nichols!' features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.

To witness Lan Shaw's empowering narrative and learn more about her innovative approach to wealth management, visit: Video Link



Vision Private Wealth, Inc. 2159 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501, (510) 358-8668. Lan J. Shaw (CA Insurance License #0F94440) is a Registered Representative and an Investment Adviser Representative with/and offers securities and advisory services through Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser.

Celebrity Press

Celebrity Press

+1 407-388-5430

email us here