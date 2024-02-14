Mural Health Pioneers Legislation To Improve Diversity In Clinical Trials

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harley Jacobsen, a clinical trial participant who passed away from ALS, Maureen, his wife and caregiver, and their two children.

"The Harley Jacobsen Clinical Trial Participation Income Exemption Act"

"The Harley Jacobsen Clinical Trial Participation Income Exemption Act"

- Sam Whitaker, co-founder and CEO of Mural Health

In a groundbreaking move to enhance diversity in clinical trials and provide access to experimental therapies for underprivileged communities in America, today Mural Health announces "The Harley Jacobsen Clinical Trial Participation Income Exemption Act," a bill championed by the company.This historic legislation would enable the estimated 110 million Americans enrolled in social welfare programs to participate in clinical research without jeopardizing their benefits. This move aligns with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) strategies to diversify patient populations, ensuring more effective drug development for the American people and beyond.Sam Whitaker, co-founder and CEO of Mural Health, has been instrumental in driving this legislation forward since its initial proposal in October 2023. Whitaker authored and disseminated a thoughtful letter to the pivotal leaders of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee, offering in-depth insights into the need for an income exclusion provision. This letter is now being widely considered across the clinical research sphere, with industry stakeholders encouraged to contribute feedback and express support and can be found at muralhealth/#section-form?"Excluding diverse demographics from clinical trial participation adversely impacts the collective wellbeing of our society, including severely ill individuals, future trial candidates, and businesses large and small," asserts Whitaker. "Furthermore, these exclusions counteract the FDA's effort to enhance trial enrollment diversity, a step they deem essential for public health."Transforming Drug DevelopmentBy ensuring that payments to clinical trial participants are exempt from gross income, this Act aims to:- Enhance the diversity of clinical trial cohorts, thereby fortifying the credibility and applicability of medical research.- Empower socially disadvantaged Americans, including individuals grappling with disabilities, chronic illnesses, and economic hardships, to access cutting-edge treatments.- Safeguard the eligibility of participants reliant on social safety nets, inviting a broader spectrum into the fold of clinical research.Voices of Leadership and Support in CongressState Representative Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania's 16th District, who co-sponsored the bill, underscored the economic upliftment this Act ensures, citing the vital exemption of income that ensures participation without penalty. State Representative Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania's 6th District, the bill's joint sponsor and champion, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the societal good that emerges from a diverse pool of clinical trial participants.Mural Health: A Beacon of Patient-Centered InnovationUnderpinning the initiative is Mural Health's relentless drive to democratize clinical research. With technology at the helm, the company is on a mission to make participation easier for all participants, globally, streamlining experiences through offerings such as Mural Link . The Portrait Project, among their non-commercial ventures, underscores the personal sagas that fuel medical advancement.A diverse array of organizations, ranging from big pharma to research sites, have endorsed Whitaker's mission, echoing the urgent call for change.You can read the full bill here.To support this vital initiative and for more information, visit muralhealthAbout Mural Health:Mural Health stands at the forefront as a patient-first technology innovator, devoted to simplifying clinical research engagement. The company targets areas ripe for significant enhancement, providing technological solutions designed to ease participation burdens for patients and caregivers alike, both locally and globally. With products like Mural Link, which streamlines participant payments, travel coordination, communication, and satisfaction measurement,Mural Health is dedicated to improving the clinical trial experience. In 2023, in line with its ethos, Mural Health funded and introduced The Portrait Project, offering the world a glimpse into the personal journeys of clinical trial participants. The company anticipates the release of several disruptive products, aimed at overhauling inefficiencies perpetuated by established market players for self-interest.

