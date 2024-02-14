NCP Nominates Praful Patel As Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Candidate

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday nominated its sitting Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Praful M. Patel as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

State NCP President Sunil Tatkare made the announcement here this evening, as per a spokesperson of the party led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Patel, 66, has been a four-time Lok Sabha Member from Gondiya in the state, plus three times a Rajya Sabha Member, including his current term, when he was elected in July 2022.

The Kolkata-born and Mumbai-educated Patel has also served as a Union Cabinet Minister on several occasions, handling crucial portfolios including Civil Aviation and Heavy Industries during the UPA government.

Earlier, several names were doing the rounds for the NCP nominee, including Parth Ajit Pawar, Sameer Bhujbal or Chhagan Bhujbal, but finally the party decided on the old veteran Patel.

