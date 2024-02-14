Hilb Group Acquires Georgia-Based Business, Grows Worksite-Voluntary Benefits Market In Southeast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a Georgia-based worksite and voluntary benefits business, adding to the company's expanding presence in the Southeast region. The acquisition took effect on February 1, 2024.

The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 165 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 29 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at .

