Milliken & Company Included On 2024 America's Best Midsize Employers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year, diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company was included on America's Best Midsize Employers , a list curated by Forbes and Statista. In 2024, the America's Best Midsize Employers honor recognizes 400 leading organizations employing between 1,000 and 5,000 people based in the U.S. across 25 industry categories. Milliken is one of 17 manufacturing and engineering companies and the only organization headquartered in South Carolina.

Milliken & Company lands on the 2024 America's Best Midsize Employers list.

Statista conducted an independent survey of more than 170,000 U.S. employees and analyzed both direct and indirect evaluations to arrive at the final honoree list. Milliken's inclusion speaks to its broader efforts to build and maintain a reputation as an employer of choice in manufacturing.

"At Milliken, we know that success is rooted in the engagement of our people. Together, we're creating a culture that encourages teamwork and promotes respect," says Milliken President and CEO Halsey Cook. "We're thrilled to be recognized for our efforts to make a positive impact in the lives of our people, and on the world around us."

In the past year, Milliken has implemented a number of associate-centric programs to bolster the growth potential of each associate, including LEAD Programming , which provides four different developmental tracks for associates based on their roles, the Aspire to Management Program (AMP) ,

a one-year leadership development program for production associates who aim to move into manufacturing management roles, and the company's Milliken Performance Specialist (MPS) Certification program designed to train associates in operational excellence. In addition, Milliken continued to invest in its diversity and inclusion initiative through its CEO Speaker series, along with its mainstay DEI programming and ongoing support and communication resources for managers.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader

whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From

industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that

enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken and on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

