Fast Company And Digital Wellness Institute Announce Collaboration To Identify The Most Digitally Balanced Workplaces

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company, the world's leading media brand focused on business innovation and world-changing ideas, and the Digital Wellness Institute, the global leader in digital wellness programs and certification, today announced a collaboration to identify the most Digitally Balanced Workplaces TM in the United States and around the world.

The certification program measures a company's screen balance, digital inclusion and belonging, and digital boundaries, offering a unique opportunity for them to benchmark and enhance their digital workplace practices through valuable feedback and comparisons to global industry standards. This recognition will help companies gain a competitive edge in talent acquisition and appeal to top-tier candidates.

"In a 24/7 connected world, technology enables employees to be relentlessly tethered to their work-and not in a good way," said Brendan Vaughan, Editor in Chief of Fast Company. "Too much connectivity leads to burnout, reduced productivity and increased turnover. We believe that establishing digital balance is essential for today's high-performing organizations. By collaborating with the Digital Wellness Institute on the Digitally Balanced survey, we aim to support a healthier framework for employees and employers."

For nearly 30 years, Fast Company has helped organizations innovate in the realms of technology, creativity, leadership, and workplace culture. Today, the brand recognizes companies

across six anchor programs: Most Innovative Companies, Innovation by Design, Brands That Matter, Next Big Things in Tech, World Changing Ideas, and Best Workplaces for Innovators. The partnership with the Digital Wellness Institute adds the first certification program to this suite of offerings.



"We're making it accessible for all organizations - and teams within organizations - to measure their digital balance with a transparent and straightforward process," says Amy Blankson, CEO of the Digital Wellness Institute. "There are incredible leaders transforming people's lives. We want to help those workplaces get the recognition they deserve."

Through this new collaboration, all organizations and teams with over 30 employees are invited to participate by registering for the Digitally Balanced assessment

administered by the Digital Wellness Institute. Fast Company will publish profiles of certified workplaces and regular rankings of the best organizations.

About Digital Wellness Institute

The Digital Wellness Institute strives to be a catalyst for transformational change in the understanding and implementation of digital wellness practices. We offer software, courses, and certificate programs to help leaders assess and address digital wellness.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world's leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world changing ideas, creativity, and design. Written for and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company inspires readers to think expansively, lead with purpose, embrace change, and shape the future of business.

