BOLLINGER MOTORS NAMES LAFONTAINE AS FIRST COMMERCIAL DEALERSHIP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollinger Motors , Inc., an electric commercial vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, has named LaFontaine Automotive Group as their first authorized dealer, with two locations, Lansing and Farmington Hills, Mich.

Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer at Bollinger Motors. and Brian Frania, commercial and fleet director, LaFontaine Automotive Group, are kicking off the first sales and service dealership in Michigan for the commercial electric vehicle manufacturer.

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger's unique chassis design protects the 800V battery and components to offer unparalleled safety in the commercial market. The company anticipates deliveries of the B4 chassis cab to begin in the second half of 2024.



"We are thrilled to work with LaFontaine right here in Michigan where we designed, and will build, the B4," said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. Adding, "LaFontaine shares our commitment to quality and customer service."

According to LaFontaine, the acquisition brings their portfolio to 54 retail franchises and 39 retail locations, with additional announcements planned later in 2024. Bollinger commercial vehicles will be sold at LaFontaine Bollinger Farmington Hills, 30250 Grand River Ave. in Farmington Hills and LaFontaine Bollinger Lansing, 3625 S Pennsylvania Ave in Lansing.



"Our partnership with Bollinger Motors is a true testament to the dedicated team we have and our commitment to providing our commercial customers a personalized experience that extends far past the sale of the vehicle. We focus not only on exceeding customer expectations during the sale, but providing service, repair, parts, and accessories for our customers as well," said Ryan LaFontaine, CEO, LaFontaine Automotive Group. "As we expand our commercial vehicle offering, this partnership aligns with our long-term vision of growth and expansion, allowing us to serve a broader customer base and strengthen our strategically located presence across Michigan."

"Our team has positioned themselves as a true commercial and fleet powerhouse," said Brian Frania, commercial and fleet director, LaFontaine Automotive Group. "Our customer-first approach has really resonated with businesses and municipalities, and we have seen tremendous growth in both commercial units sold and serviced."

"Our strategically developed plan to offer sales and service nationwide is being kicked off with LaFontaine," said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer at Bollinger Motors. "Additional dealer partners will be announced soon, showing our commitment to fleets in all 50 states."

Today's announcement follows a series of Bollinger Motors announcements in recent months, including partnerships with Our Next Energy in Novi, Mich. to supply the company with batteries and related components and Roush Industries in Livonia, Mich. to manage vehicle assembly operations.

The company recently qualified for federal clean vehicle tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act of $40,000 per vehicle for the B4 chassis cab.

ABOUT BOLLINGER MOTORS

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Mich. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ). Learn more at and .



ABOUT LAFONTAINE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Founded in 1980 by Michael Sr. and Maureen LaFontaine, the award-winning and nationally recognized LaFontaine Automotive Group includes 54 retail franchises, 9 collision centers and 39 Michigan retail locations. The group employs nearly 2,700 individuals. It's the mission of the LaFontaine Family to personalize the automotive experience by building lifelong relationships that connect families and strengthen communities.

The LaFontaine commitment to customers, staff, and local communities is demonstrated by active participation and contributions to numerous non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and charities throughout southeast Michigan. The combination of both the mission and core values provides the basic foundation of our promise ... to treat every customer like they are members of our family. From sales to service to parts, LaFontaine Automotive Group is able to meet any customer's specific needs. LaFontaine represents the following brands: Buick, Bollinger, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Fiat, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, KIA, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, RAM, Polestar, Sprinter, Subaru, Toyota, Volvo and Volkswagen. The LaFontaine Family Deal; it's not just what you get, it's how you feel. Visit for additional details.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Bollinger Motors and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include: (a) Bollinger Motors' continued partnership with LaFontaine Automotive Group; (b) Bollinger Motors' ability to build a national network of commercial dealers in time for start of production and vehicle deliveries; (c) Bollinger Motors' continued partnership with Our Next Energy as a battery supplier; (d) Bollinger Motors' continued partnership with Roush Industries as a contract manufacturer; (e) Bollinger Motors' ability to begin manufacturing and deliver their initial vehicles in the time and manner they anticipate; and (f) the continued availability and support for federal commercial vehicle purchasing incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Bollinger Motors' ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Bollinger Motors' ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Bollinger Motors' ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Bollinger Motors' ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Bollinger Motors' business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Bollinger Motors' business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Bollinger Motors' business; (x) Bollinger Motors' ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) the vehicles developed will perform as expected and (xii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen Automotive, Inc., of which Bollinger Motors is a partially-owned subsidiary, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bollinger Motors anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Bollinger Motors assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Bollinger Motors' plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

