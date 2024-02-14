Caisse Française De Financement Local: Report On Asset Quality As Of December 31, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, February 14, 2024

REPORT ON ASSET QUALITY AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of the report on asset quality as of December 31, 2023 was filed with the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) on February 14, 2024 and that it can be obtained from its website: (heading: Rapport sur la qualité des actifs). The English version of the report on asset quality as of December 31, 2023 can be obtained from its website: (heading: Report on asset quality).

Attachment

CAFFILCommuniquéGB