SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates JNPR, EVBG, BATL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)'s sale to Hewlett Packard for $40.00 per share. If you are a Juniper shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $28.60 per share in cash. If you are an Everbridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL)'s sale to Fury Resources, Inc. for $9.80 per share in cash. If you are a Battalion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

...

...

