Actualmeds Releases Integration With Pointclickcare To Improve Medication Reconciliation For Long-Term Care Facilities

Rules-based process automation & services by clinical experts to support facilities, assist with compliance, enhance patient safety, and improve outcomes

- Dawn Brostoski, VP of Operations & Customer Service, Long-Term CareTALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ActualMeds , a leading medication management platform, today unveiled a new integration between the company's tech-enabled Pharmacist on Demand services (PODS) Medication Reconciliation and PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at every stage of the patient healthcare journey. The new integration promotes successful transition of care seamlessly, from admission to discharge, across the continuum while supporting compliance with recently updated Minimum Data Set (MDS 3.0) requirements.With a national network of experienced senior care consultant pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses, and medication care coordinators, ActualMeds brings high-touch, end-to-end, technology-enabled medication reconciliations and management services to the long term-post acute care market. ActualMeds' Pharmacist on Demand Service makes it seamless to comply with requirements by providing automated medication reconciliation via multiple data feeds, validating across all sources including PointClickCare orders and pharmacy dispensing, as well as assessing up to 12 months of the patient's "at home" medications utilization from claims and fill data.“Having access to a patient's medication information as they move from one care setting to the next can be challenging for staff at long-term care facilities when faced with assembly of the most current medication information from multiple sources. Our PODS consultant pharmacists reconcile historic routine home medications, acute care discharge orders, the facility's EHR orders, and pharmacy dispensing systems at time of a patient's admission to the facility,” said Dawn Brostoski, Vice President of Operations and Customer Service, Long-Term Care, ActualMeds.“ActualMeds can offer a true reconciliation and recommended medication regimens at the time of discharge to both the patient and the next provider to meet MDS requirements and allow for a safe transition of care. That's why we're so pleased to release our integration with PointClickCare, the leading EHR for long term care facilities. Incorporating accurate, comprehensive medication data from the PointClickCare clinical records solution into our ActualMeds workflow will not only reduce the burden of medication reconciliation on nurses and pharmacists, but also reduces the risk of readmissions due to potential adverse drug events.”“Helping our clients manage and improve patient and resident care is our core focus,” said Chris Beekman, Marketplace director, PointClickCare.“With the help our Marketplace Partners, like ActualMeds, we are continuing to expand our suite of integrated offerings to support that mission.”In addition to PointClickCare data, ActualMeds includes a patient's“at home” meds as part of medication reconciliation to support compliance with MDS 3.0 requirements that became effective on Oct 1, 2023. These can provide a documented clinical rationale for a proper indication of medication use as well as providing documentation when requesting exceptions for non-covered medications as part of adjustments to the preferred formulary at the time of admission.ActualMeds' high-touch approach to medication management creates measurable impact on patient outcomes, reported satisfaction and quality scores, while lowering care management expenses and total cost of care. ActualMeds' technology-enabled solutions for medication management help healthcare organizations become more efficient, make quality care more accessible, reduce employment overhead costs, prevent mistakes, and deliver better outcomes for themselves, and their patients.Please visit ActualMeds' at B6.5 at PointClickCare's SUMMIT 2024 in New Orleans, LA from February 26-28, 2024 or contact us to schedule time with the team. You can also learn more at .About ActualMedsFor more than a decade, ActualMeds has paved the way in automating clinical best practices for comprehensive medication review and medication reconciliation. The company brings a wealth of subject matter expertise in interoperability, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation as well as deep clinical expertise to create seamless medication management for patients and their care teams across all post-acute care settings. ActualMeds' patient-centric approach creates measurable impact on patient outcomes, reported satisfaction and quality scores, as well as lowering care management expenses and total cost of care. Healthcare organizations can become more efficient, increase access to quality care, reduce employment overhead costs, prevent mistakes, and deliver better outcomes for themselves, and their patients with the support of the company's technology-enabled solutions. The innovative platform with highly structured, precise protocols drives human high-touch interaction that results in meaningful patient activation, elimination of barriers, and problem resolution to drive patient engagement and promote adherence. Learn more at today.

