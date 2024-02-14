MIND 24-7 Presents Family Fun Community Event At Pendergast Community Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIND 24-7 extends an invitation for a day of entertainment, education, and community engagement.
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MIND 24-7 , a pioneering force in urgent mental health care accessibility, is delighted to announce its upcoming family fun community event, scheduled for Saturday, February 24th, from 10 am to 1 pm at the Pendergast Community Center. This event promises not only a day of enjoyment for families but also serves as an opportunity to learn more about MIND 24-7's innovative approach to mental health care services .
During the event, families can look forward to a variety of attractions, including a bounce house, bubble truck, face painting, balloon and caricature artists, food trucks, a live broadcast with 104.7 FM, DJ Smiley from iHeartMedia, and a rescue petting zoo. In addition, MIND 24-7 will be joined by various community partners, such as Kid in the Corner, Be Kind Project, Headstart, and many more.
MIND 24-7 invites families of all backgrounds to join the festivities at the Pendergast Community Center on February 24th. Whether seeking a day of enjoyment or interested in learning more about MIND 24-7's transformative approach to mental health care, attendees are sure to find something to inspire them at this special event.
Those interested can contact MIND 24-7 or follow them on social media to stay updated and learn more about the event.
About The Company:
MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in urgent mental health and substance abuse services such as Express Care, Crisis Care, and Progressions (individual and group counseling). MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it - 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, MIND 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, inpatient treatment, and readmissions for crisis care.
