Market Intelligence Saas Provider Oraya Accepted Into Microsoft ISV Program

- Martin BuskeBONN, GERMANY, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- oraya is proud to announce its acceptance into the Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) program. As a recognized Microsoft partner, oraya will benefit from Microsoft's technological strength and extensive network to further accelerate its growth in market intelligence and price management.The ISV program is designed to help companies scale and optimize their software solutions by providing Microsoft's extensive ecosystem of resources, technologies and experts. "This is a great opportunity for oraya to further expand our market intelligence offering and better support our customers, especially in retail and manufacturing," said Martin Buske, Managing Director of oraya.Joining the ISV community is a recognition of oraya's continuous efforts and commitment to developing high quality software solutions. It is a testament to the technological expertise that oraya brings to the table, while opening new doors for further innovation and partnerships.The Microsoft ISV program will also support oraya in bringing their products to a wider audience. With Microsoft's international presence and reach, it is a significant step to help oraya expand their global customer network and provide even more localized services."With Microsoft on our side, we can ensure that we deliver the best solutions for our customers, increase our capabilities and further enhance the value we provide," Martin Buske continued.oraya looks forward to the opportunities this global partnership will provide and is ready to deepen its collaboration with Microsoft to continue delivering innovative software solutions that meet the needs of its customers. By joining the ISV program, oraya underscores its commitment to world-class quality and customer satisfaction.About orayaOraya GmbH is a software-as-a-service provider software company that specializes in providing innovative and customer-centric solutions for market intelligence and price management. oraya enables companies to use and understand digital market data to improve their competitiveness. With its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Oraya has become a trusted and reliable partner for companies of all sizes.

