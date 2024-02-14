Conversational AI Platform Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Google, IBM, Oracle, AWS, Cognizant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Conversational AI Platform market to witness a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Conversational AI Platform Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Conversational AI Platform market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Conversational AI Platform market. The Conversational AI Platform market size is estimated to increase by USD 25.9 Billion at a CAGR of 22.7% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 7.78 Billion.Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @The Major Players Covered in this Report: IBM (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), AWS (United States), SAP (Germany), Oracle (United States), Cognizant (United States), Baidu (China), Nuance (United States), Artificial Solutions (Spain)Definition:The conversational AI platform market refers to the segment of the technology industry focused on providing software and tools that enable organizations to create, deploy, and manage conversational interfaces, such as chatbots, virtual assistants, and voice assistants. These platforms leverage artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and other technologies to understand and respond to user inquiries and commands in natural language. Capabilities to manage conversational flows, maintain context across interactions, and handle complex dialogues with users. APIs and connectors to integrate with various communication channels (e.g., websites, messaging apps, voice platforms) and backend systems (e.g., customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning).Market Trends:.Conversational AI platforms are increasingly leveraging NLP and ML technologies to better understand and respond to user queries in natural language, leading to more contextually relevant interactions..There is a trend towards conversational AI platforms that support multiple channels such as messaging apps, voice assistants, websites, and social media platforms, enabling seamless omnichannel customer engagement.Market Drivers:.Continuous advancements in AI and NLP technologies, including deep learning algorithms, neural networks, and pre-trained language models, are driving improvements in conversational AI capabilities and performance..Rising customer expectations for instant, personalized, and frictionless interactions with businesses are driving the need for conversational AI platforms that can deliver intuitive and human-like experiences.Market Opportunities:.Conversational AI platforms offer businesses an opportunity to deliver superior customer experiences by providing instant, personalized, and round-the-clock support across various touchpoints..Conversational AI platforms generate vast amounts of data on user interactions, preferences, and behaviors, presenting opportunities for businesses to monetize this data through insights-driven marketing and targeted advertising.Market Challenges:.Privacy and security concerns around the collection, storage, and use of user data pose challenges for conversational AI platforms, requiring robust data protection measures and compliance with regulations such as GDPR..Integrating conversational AI platforms with existing IT systems and applications can be complex and challenging, requiring seamless interoperability and data synchronization across disparate systems.Market Restraints:.User trust and acceptance of conversational AI platforms may be hindered by concerns around accuracy, reliability, and the ability to handle complex queries and nuanced conversations..Resource constraints, including budget limitations, talent shortages, and technology infrastructure constraints, may restrain the adoption and implementation of conversational AI platforms, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses.Get Access to Statistical Data, Charts & Key Players' Strategies @The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Conversational AI Platform market segments by Types: AI-powered Chatbots, Intelligent Virtual Assistant, OthersDetailed analysis of Conversational AI Platform market segments by Applications: Lead Generation, Customer Engagement, Customer Support, Feedback and Insights, E-commerce, OthersMajor Key Players of the Market: IBM (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), AWS (United States), SAP (Germany), Oracle (United States), Cognizant (United States), Baidu (China), Nuance (United States), Artificial Solutions (Spain)Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Objectives of the Report:- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Conversational AI Platform market by value and volume.- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Conversational AI Platform market.- -To showcase the development of the Conversational AI Platform market in different parts of the world.- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Conversational AI Platform market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Conversational AI Platform market.- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Conversational AI Platform market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.Global Conversational AI Platform Market Breakdown by Application (Lead Generation, Customer Engagement, Customer Support, Feedback and Insights, E-commerce, Others) by Type (AI-powered Chatbots, Intelligent Virtual Assistant, Others) by Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Automatic Speech Recognition) by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises) by Enterprises (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)) by Industry Verticals (Banking Finance Services and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Retail and eCommerce, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, Automotive, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)Check for discount on Immediate Purchase @Key takeaways from the Conversational AI Platform market report:– Detailed consideration of Conversational AI Platform market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Conversational AI Platform market-leading players.– Conversational AI Platform market latest innovations and major procedures.– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Conversational AI Platform market for forthcoming years.Major questions answered:- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Conversational AI Platform near future?- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Conversational AI Platform market growth?- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?- How feasible is Conversational AI Platform market for long-term investment?Buy Latest Edition of Market Study Now @Major highlights from Table of Contents:Conversational AI Platform Market Study Coverage:- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Conversational AI Platform Market Dynamics, Size, and Growth Trend 2029 market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.- Conversational AI Platform Market Dynamics, Size, and Growth Trend 2029 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.- Conversational AI Platform Market Production by Region Conversational AI Platform Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.Key Points Covered in Conversational AI Platform Market Report:- Conversational AI Platform Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers- Conversational AI Platform Market Competition by Manufacturers- Conversational AI Platform Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)- Conversational AI Platform Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)- Conversational AI Platform Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {AI-powered Chatbots, Intelligent Virtual Assistant, Others}- Conversational AI Platform Market Analysis by Application {Lead Generation, Customer Engagement, Customer Support, Feedback and Insights, E-commerce, Others}- Conversational AI Platform Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Conversational AI Platform Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. 