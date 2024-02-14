Sindhu Nama Awarded First ASPIRER Aspire2steam Scholarship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sindhu Nama, Aspire2STEAM's inaugural ADVISOR Scholarship Recipient

Aspire2STEAM wants to thank its donors for making scholarships possible to young women in STEAM.

Aspiring Cardiologist Builds Knowledge and Experience through Service as a Certified EMT while Completing Undergraduate Degree in Biomedical Engineering

- Sindhu Nama CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aspire2STEAM .org, which provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working toward careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has awarded Sindhu Nama an Aspire2STEAM ADVISOR scholarship.This is the inaugural year for the ADVISOR scholarship award, recognizing a student who not only excels in a STEAM-related area, but also embodies the spirit of Aspire2STEAM advisors who volunteer their time and talent to support the good work of Aspire2STEAM and its student scholars.Sindhu Nama is in her third year at Georgia Institute of Technology, located in Atlanta, majoring in Biomedical Engineering with a minor in Biochemistry. She is currently on the Premed track and plans to go to medical school after her undergraduate graduation. She is also committed to doing her part to build gender equality in STEAM-careers through her volunteer work to lift up and advise other young women and girls.Sindhu believes that one of the most pressing challenges in the world is gender inequality, which inhibits women from reaching their full potential and obstructs whole communities from being stronger.“I strive to improve women experiences, rights, and education to help give them equal opportunities and empower them to use their voices,” said Sindhu Nama.Sindhu's desire to advocate for female empowerment began at a young age. When then nine-year-old Sindhu visited the primary school in her father's rural hometown, she was struck by the fact that there were only five girls in the overcrowded classroom.“It was then that I began to realize the full extent of gender inequality,” said Sindhu.“I felt privileged to be able to go to school, but at the same time heartbroken that most girls in rural towns like my father's, were not given that freedom.”As a teenager, Sindhu became involved in Girl Up, a humanitarian organization that provides female youth with the training, tools, and community to build their leadership and accelerate social change that stands to benefit us all. She worked with peers to establish a Girl Up chapter at her high school and was actively engaged in activities where she learned how to advocate, organize, and fundraise to help build a“Stand with Girls” movement at her school. While serving as the group's Event Manager, she enjoyed arranging events and collaborating with other clubs. It was during this time that she became an advisor to other girls, promoting the merit of pursuing STEM careers and doing their part to promote gender equality.Beyond her classroom studies to prepare herself to one day be a cardiologist, in 2022, Sindhu trained to be an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and passed the National Registry Exam to become a certified EMT in the state of Georgia. This achievement has aided Sindhu on excelling in her pre-health track as she has gained numerous clinical hours since becoming an EMT.Sindhu also actively participates in a number of research initiatives, including research on organoid tissue surface tension. Working with her mentor, she is determining the mechanical characteristics of the organoid membranes with the hope to further expand the scientific community's knowledge on how cancer invasion is dependent on surface tension. She also serves as a research ambassador encouraging and mentoring other undergraduate students interested in pursuing research opportunities.The ADVISOR scholarship awarded to Sindhu Nama is a designation new to Aspire2STEAM in 2024. The scholarship was created to honor Aspire2STEAM advisors and recognize a STEAM scholar who, like eachAspire2STEAM advisor, is committed to volunteering their time and talent to advocate for and support young women pursuing careers in STEAM.The Aspire2STEAM advisory team in 2024 include (in alphabetical order), Khali Henderson, Senior Partner at Buzz Theory; Trushant Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at OpenEyes Technologies, Inc.; Jean O'Neill, Channel Executive and Angel Investor; Nancy Ridge, Founder and President at Ridge Innovative; and Debbie Kestin Schildkraut, Vice President - Business Marketing for the Association of National Advertisers (ANA).About Aspire2STEAMHelp us fund scholarships for students like Sindhu! Donate now .Established in 2018, Aspire2STEAM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which has earned Guidestar's Gold Seal for integrity, transparency, and accountability. Aspire2STEAM provides scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working hard-aspiring-to achieve careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math. Aspire2STEAM is committed to helping women and girls with a hand up over the incredible barriers of student debt and rising education costs, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries.Share this scholarship online application today.

