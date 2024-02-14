               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Pakistan Rangers Violate Ceasefire Along IB In Jammu


2/14/2024 9:30:10 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 14 (IANS) Pakistan rangers violated bilateral ceasefire on Wednesday by resorting to unprovoked firing at Border Security Force (BSF) post on International Border (IB) in J&K's Jammu district.

Official sources said that Pakistan rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at a BSF outpost on the IB in J&K's Jammu district.

“BSF troops effectively retaliated and intermittent firing exchanges continued for around 20 minutes,” sources said.

--IANS

sq/dan

MENAFN14022024000231011071ID1107851829

