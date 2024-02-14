Pakistan Rangers Violate Ceasefire Along IB In Jammu

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 14 (IANS) Pakistan rangers violated bilateral ceasefire on Wednesday by resorting to unprovoked firing at Border Security Force (BSF) post on International Border (IB) in J&K's Jammu district.
Official sources said that Pakistan rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at a BSF outpost on the IB in J&K's Jammu district.
“BSF troops effectively retaliated and intermittent firing exchanges continued for around 20 minutes,” sources said.
--IANS
sq/dan
MENAFN14022024000231011071ID1107851829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.