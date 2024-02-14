Ireland, Spain Urge European Commission To Urgently Review Israel's Human Rights Compliance In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 14 (Petra) -- The Prime Ministers of Spain and Ireland called on the European Commission on Wednesday to conduct an urgent review of the extent of Israel's compliance with its human rights obligations in Gaza.The two prime ministers called for "an immediate ceasefire that would facilitate the arrival of urgently needed humanitarian supplies."According to Agence France-Presse, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on X: "Given the critical situation in Rafah, Ireland and Spain have just requested the European Commission urgently review whether Israel is complying with its obligations to respect human rights in Gaza."