Senate Legal Committee Approves Election Law Amendments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) - The Senate's Legal Committee, headed by Ahmed Tbeishat, on Wednesday approved the latest amendments on the Election Law recently passed by the Lower House.The approval came in a session, attended by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Haditha Kharisha, Minister of State for Legal Affairs Nancy Namrouga, and a number of senators, according to a Senate statement.The amended law, as per its mandating reasons, aims to strengthen Jordan's parliamentary life by consolidating the principle of political pluralism to represent the "largest" possible political spectrum in Jordan's Lower House.