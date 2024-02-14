               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Senate Legal Committee Approves Election Law Amendments


2/14/2024 9:20:40 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) - The Senate's Legal Committee, headed by Ahmed Tbeishat, on Wednesday approved the latest amendments on the Election Law recently passed by the Lower House.
The approval came in a session, attended by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Haditha Kharisha, Minister of State for Legal Affairs Nancy Namrouga, and a number of senators, according to a Senate statement.
The amended law, as per its mandating reasons, aims to strengthen Jordan's parliamentary life by consolidating the principle of political pluralism to represent the "largest" possible political spectrum in Jordan's Lower House.

MENAFN14022024000117011021ID1107851815

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search