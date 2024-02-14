Satisfaction Rate Over CSCC's Services At 91% In 2023-Survey

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) -Overall satisfaction rate over performance of Civil Service Consumer Corporation (CSCC) reached 91% in 2023, compared to 89% in 2022, according to a study prepared by Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics.The results of the survey, which was conducted on 1,300 research samples, showed that satisfaction level with workers within the CSCC's markets hit 94% in the same year, compared to 89% in 2022, while satisfaction over "continuous and uninterrupted" availability of goods stood at 85% in 2023 compared with 78% in 2022.Additionally, 79% of the study participants said sale prices in the CSCC's markets decreased in 2023, while 89% confirmed that the materials sold in the corporation were of "high" quality, the survey showed.The study revealed that 88% of the CSCC's shoppers were content with diversity of brands of goods sold in the corporation's markets in 2023, compared to 85% in 2022.Meanwhile, 65% respondents expressed their desire to know about the CSCC's activities, news, and offers through its website on Facebook.The survey also showed that only 14% of the study sample knew that the CSCC had a home delivery service, and that only 5% had shopped online.