Fayez Affirms 'Deep-Rooted' Jordanian-Moroccan Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) - During his meeting in Rabat on Wednesday, Senate President Faisal Fayez discussed with Speaker of the Moroccan House of Advisors, Enaam Mayara, aspects of Jordanian-Moroccan relations and ways to strengthen them.The two officials also went over the region's current conditions and the necessity of ending the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in West Bank and Gaza Strip, according to a Senate statement.Fayez, in presence of Jordanian Ambassador to Morocco, Jumana Ghunaimat, affirmed pride in the "high" level of bilateral relations, which are based on "solid and stable" foundations, stemming from mutual respect and joint coordination on all issues to serve common interests and just Arab causes.Fayez also urged endeavors to build on the bilateral relations, especially in these difficult circumstances facing the Arab nation, which needs orchestrating joint efforts to confront dangers and challenges and counter Israel's aggressive policies.He stressed the importance of increasing joint economic and investment cooperation, exchanging expertise in the agricultural sector and vocational training, and opening a direct flight route between Amman and Rabat.For his part, Mayara said bilateral relations are "deep-rooted, strong and historic," based on mutual respect and efforts to serve common interests, stressing Morocco's keenness to strengthen ties in all fields.Mayara expressed appreciation for Jordan's efforts under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership in serving Arab and Islamic issues.The meeting tackled various issues of common interest, stressing importance of strengthening brotherly relations in various fields, especially parliamentary and economic areas and calling for continuing joint coordination to confront the region's current challenges, the statement pointed out.