Generations For Peace Marks Five Years Of Net Zero Carbon Emissions Amid Global Concerns

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) -- In a remarkable milestone for environmental sustainability, Generations For Peace (GFP), a non-governmental organization with headquarters in Jordan, is celebrating five years of maintaining a Net Zero Carbon footprint.Amid escalating global concerns over increasing greenhouse gas emissions, the GFP's commitment to sustaining a Net-Zero Carbon footprint remains unwavering. The GFP's commitment comes as the world grapples with the alarming growth of greenhouse gas emissions, experts are calling on institutions to take urgent and substantive actions to curb their carbon footprint, according to a GFP statement on Wednesday.A report published in January by Emission Index signifies an alarming rate of annual greenhouse gas emissions increase in Jordan. "Jordan, responsible for a mere 0.08 percent of global emissions, has seen a concerning compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4 percent in its annual emissions since 1990, currently ranking as the 109th largest emitter of greenhouse gases globally," said the index.According to the index, the primary contributor to Jordan's emissions in 2019 was the energy sector, responsible for 64.6 percent of the total greenhouse gas emissions. Following closely were industrial processes and waste, contributing 16.4 percent and 15.7 percent, respectively.Commenting on the index findings, Ali Freihat, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordanian Environmental Association, emphasized that climate change is one of the paramount global challenges that require applying low-carbon transformations, to actively contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions."Countries are urged to implement stringent measures to curtail the Earth's temperature by two degrees," Freihat added.He further highlighted the imperative for each country to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the multifaceted impacts of climate change, reducing significant emissions to sustainable development.Freihat pointed out the substantial contribution of organizational and human activity to atmospheric changes, particularly through the escalated use of fossil fuels, resulting in increased emissions. Preserving forests, expanding green areas, transitioning to clean energy, adopting a green economy, and fostering awareness regarding the importance of climate conservation are underscored as critical initiatives.Amid these challenges, the GFP's President, Mohanned Arabiat said that GFP has led by example, adopting proactive measures, and investing in sustainable practices and programs that can significantly contribute to the fight against climate change."We have implemented various measures, including a strict zero-single-use-plastic policy, installed electric chargers for our employees to promote the shift to electric cars, and invested in energy-saving inverters. The GFP's net carbon emissions, amounting to 61.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide, were effectively neutralized through strategic investments in a Global Portfolio of verified carbon reduction projects," explained Arabiat.He further elaborated on the various programs and partnerships that the GFP has established over the past three years. "We have prioritized climate literacy training for our journalists and produced a web series "Dawsheh" and "Mawj" podcast episodes led by youth about climate change. We participated in hosting Jordan's first-ever Local Conference of Youth on Climate Change (LCOY) in 2021 and again in 2022 and 2023 and supported youth participants to represent Jordan at COP27 in Egypt and COP28 in the UAE. In partnership with the Ministry of Environment (MoEN), the Ministry of Youth (MoY), and UNICEF-Jordan, we launched 'SAWN', Jordan's first Youth Climate Action Program."