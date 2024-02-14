Intaj To Organize Women's Empowerment Forum In ICT Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) - Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Intaj) will organize Women's Empowerment Forum in the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Sector 2024 on February 27.In a statement to "Petra" Wednesday, Maha Saeed, Intaj Board of Directors Member and Head of Women's Empowerment File, said the forum comes within the association's efforts to enhance women presence and representation in the Kingdom's ICT sector.Saeed added that the event emphasizes the importance of increasing women's participation in the sector in all technical, administrative and leadership roles and represents an "important" step to enhance women's participation in the Kingdom's digital economy and sustainable development.The forum, which comes with support of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), will highlight importance of providing a possible workplace to spur more women to join all jobs in the sector, she pointed out.Additionally, she stressed that the women presence in the sector has a "great" added value, which is reflected "positively" in improving creativity and increasing potential to develop strategic mindset, productivity and profitability.