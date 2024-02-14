Kuwait Takes Part In Arab Economic, Social Council Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is taking part in the meeting of senior officials of the Arab Economic and Social Council (ESC), which commenced Wednesday and chaired by Jordan.

Arab League Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazaleh called, during the meeting, for a plan to respond to negative economic and social repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

She underscored efforts of Arab ministers of health and social affairs in providing urgent humanitarian aid to Gazans in collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Pointing to escalating number of casualties, including indiscriminate harm to children, women, the elderly and people with disabilities; Abu Ghazaleh described the Gaza crisis as an unprecedented tragedy in history.

She also underlined Somalia's struggles with floods, which worsen already challenging humanitarian, economic, and developmental conditions, in which a proposal will be presented to the ESC to aid Somalia in overcoming these difficulties.

She emphasized the significance of this session, as it prepares the economic and social development agenda for the upcoming Arab Summit in Bahrain, involving vital initiatives by member states, ministerial councils and Arab organizations targeting the improvement of Arab citizens' lives and advancing Arab efforts towards implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Kuwait is participating in the 113th meeting with a delegation from the ministries of finance, foreign affairs and commerce, headed by Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance Talal Al-Namesh. (end)

