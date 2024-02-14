Cairo Hosts Egyptian-Turkish Summit

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi meets with President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in Cairo. The two Presidents are expected to hold an expanded session of talks on ways to strengthen joint efforts toward fostering closer bilateral relations. President El-Sisi and Turkish President Erdoğan are also set to discuss a multitude of regional dossiers and challenges, primarily reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to the people in the Strip.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.
MENAFN14022024002747001784ID1107851805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.