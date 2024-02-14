Cairo Hosts Egyptian-Turkish Summit

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi meets with President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in Cairo. The two Presidents are expected to hold an expanded session of talks on ways to strengthen joint efforts toward fostering closer bilateral relations. President El-Sisi and Turkish President Erdoğan are also set to discuss a multitude of regional dossiers and challenges, primarily reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to the people in the Strip.

