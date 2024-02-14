India: Prime Minister Meets President Of Republic Of Madagascar On The Sidelines Of The World Governments Summit In Dubai 2024

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met the President of Madagascar H. E. Mr. Andry Rajoelina, today, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai. This was the first meeting between the two leaders.

Both leaders recognized the long-standing friendly relations and ancient geographical ties between the two countries. They discussed ways to advance bilateral ties and appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries in various multilateral fora, including the UN.

Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthen India-Madagascar partnership and to Vision SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region. He conveyed that as a fellow developing country in the Indian Ocean Region, India will remain a committed partner in the developmental journey of Madagascar.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.