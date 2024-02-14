Indri Named The BEST 'NEW WORLD' WHISKEY By The Prestigious Vinepair

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 14th February, 2024: India's proud homegrown single malt brand from the House of Piccadily Distilleries, Indri has once again earned a spot among the best whiskies in the world. Indri-Trini, India's first triple cask single malt, has bagged the Best 'New World' Whiskey title by the famous US based alco-bev platform, VinePair. The recognition further strengthens Indri's position as one of the fastest growing Indian single malt brands, both in India and overseas. This comes after Indri Diwali Collector's Edition, being crowned as the Best Whisky in the World by winning "Best in Show, Double Gold'' award at the prestigious Whiskies of the World Awards 2023. Since its launch in 2021, Indri-Trini has garnered over 14 international awards, propelling India to unparalleled heights in the realm of premium single malts.



Based on consumer-oriented tastings of hundreds of whiskeys from around the world during the last 12 months, VinePair selects one standout bottle from every category of whiskey. Considering that the final ranking delivers on flavour, balance, depth, and complexity for each of their respective price points, the platform releases a list of the World's Best Whiskeys at the beginning of each year. This year, the list features Indri Trini as the Best 'New World' Whiskey along with Wilderness Trail Small Batch High Rye Bourbon as the Best Bourbon; Jack Daniel's Bonded Rye as the Best Rye; Glenglassaugh Sandend Highland Single Malt Whisky as the Best Single Malt Scotch; Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey as the Best Irish Whiskey; Mars 'The Lucky Cat May & Luna' as the Best Japanese; and Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye as The Best Canadian Whisky, amongst others. Indri is the only Indian brand on the coveted list.



Speaking on the achievement, Siddhartha Sharma, Founder, Piccadily Distilleries said, "The Indian whisky industry is emerging gloriously, and Indri is proud to be at the forefront of this shift. The surge in popularity of Indian single malts and Indri amongst consumers and critics around the world is evident in more ways than one. The latest accolade by VinePair, is another pat on our back. Being recognised as the sole Indian single malt whisky is humbling and strengthens our resolve to crafting high-quality whisky, which has become the consumers' most preferred choice."



Indri-Trini stands out as India's first triple-cask single malt whisky, produced in a distillery in the village of Indri, Haryana. The name "Trini" pays homage to the trio of three coveted casks that the whisky is matured in - ex-Bourbon, ex-French wine, and PX Sherry. The triple casks lend a unique flavour profile, revealing delightful notes of caramelized pineapple, vanilla, black tea, raisins, honey, and a lingering aftertaste of sweet fruity flavours. Specially crafted using the finest 6-row Indian barley from Rajasthan, it pays homage to the region's time-honoured traditions.



Indri-Trini is available across 19 states in India and 18 countries overseas.

