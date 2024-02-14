GD Goenka University & Le Cordon Bleu International Announce Expansion Plans For India Campus

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgaon, 14th Feb 2024: Le Cordon Bleu, the century-old renowned culinary arts and hospitality management institution from France, is proud to announce the strengthening and enhancement of its brand presence in India, through the LCB Campus at GD Goenka University. This announcement marks one decade of the existing relationship between GD Goenka and LCB and also serves as testimony of LCB's commitment to India being a market of global significance. The comprehensive plan for India includes tripling student capacity in order to meet the growing demand for quality hospitality and culinary arts education. This underscores recognition of Indian talent being recruited by global brands across markets in Europe, South East Asia, the Middle East, Australia and other regions.



In line with high demand for professional undergraduate and diploma programmes in hospitality management and culinary arts, the campus will now feature 50,000 sq. ft of technical training areas, housed within GD Goenka Education City, which is spread over 60-acres in Gurugram.



Facility expansion will aid teaching and training for 500 additional learners, through introduction of a Culinary Theatre, 3 new Training Kitchens, 2 New Pastry Kitchens, 1 New Bakery, 1 Additional Chocolate Artistry Room, and Multiple Student Experience Areas. Operating as a Centre of Excellence and featuring a global curriculum mapped with Le Cordon Bleu; the LCB India campus will provide immense benefit for students and industry alike, including student and faculty exchange programmes, global pathway opportunities, internships and placements.



LCB India students will have access to defined LCB articulation pathways, enabling them to transfer to Paris or other LCB campuses, offering global exposure and opportunities for career advancement.



Moreover, the partnership will facilitate opportunities for faculty exchange and Management Development Programs (MDPs), fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development. India students will also benefit from international faculty from Paris visiting the campus and enriching their learning experience with insights from international experts.



Furthermore, LCB India students will have the opportunity to intern with LCB's partners in Europe and in other areas, gaining invaluable hands-on experience and exposure to international culinary practices. Mr. Andre J Cointreau, President & CEO, Le Cordon Bleu remarked, "We're moving from a partnership of programmes to a full campus. And I say that everything is accelerating to our systems and processes, our education, which are on one global learning platform, shared by 35-plus LCB institutes around the world, in 28 countries. We've partnered with GD Goenka University for a decade, and I can say that we really feel proud of what has been our past, and how things are developing. So we're going to move ahead at full speed."



Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group quoted, "We value our decade-long partnership with Le Cordon Bleu and we have always been very appreciative. Seeing a high demand for our programmes, we are strengthening our partnership so we can deliver an unparalleled campus experience right here in India. We're excited about joining global LCB learning systems. The sky is the limit."



About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi-disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best-practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 8 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI, and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a "Diamond" rated University for teaching and learning.



The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class airconditioned hostels.



About Le Cordon Bleu



Founded in Paris in 1895, Le Cordon Bleu is considered today the largest network of culinary and hospitality schools in the world with more than 35 institutes in 20 countries and 20,000 students of over 100 nationalities are trained every year. Le Cordon Bleu combines innovation and creativity with tradition through its certificates, diplomas, bachelors and master degrees. Through our international faculty of Le Cordon Bleu Master Chefs and industry professionals, Le Cordon Bleu applies its distinctive teaching methodology where students gain experience through hands-on learning.

