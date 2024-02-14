IGEL And Eg Innovations Announce The Availability Of Eg Enterprise On The IGEL App Portal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) eG Enterprise offers auto-discovery and deployment, automatic anomaly detection, auto-scaling and auto-remediation to move the focus from IT monitoring to observability, for IGEL OS-powered devices

SAN FRANCISCO and ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next,

and eG Innovations , a leading IT monitoring and observability solution provider, today announced the availability of eG Enterprise on the IGEL App Portal. eG Enterprise, which provides total application and infrastructure performance observability, has been validated for use on IGEL OS-powered devices. As a result, customers can now have the eG Enterprise agents for IGEL automatically installed and configured on their IGEL OS-powered devices for simple and comprehensive, end-to-end monitoring of their digital workspaces.

"Together, IGEL and eG Innovations are delivering total performance observability for IGEL OS users," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances, IGEL . "By making eG Enterprise available via the IGEL App Portal, we are enabling our customers to benefit from the full power of eG Enterprise for rapid implementation and secure use in remote- and hybrid-work environments with efficient cloud-direct installation."

"Our collaboration with IGEL has empowered our mutual customers, enabling them to get a simplified and streamlined Digital User Experience delivery," said Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO, eG Innovations . "For more than two decades, eG Innovations has been committed to helping our customers deliver an enhanced user experience for their IT services. This commitment is realized through the provision of comprehensive observability, proactive analytics, and an intuitive, user-friendly approach to performance management. Through our partnership, we have successfully extended this mission, bringing added value to our mutual customers."



Available as an on-prem solution and as a Saas service, eG Enterprise is a comprehensive IT observability solution that is specialized for various Digital Workspaces (Citrix, Vmware Horizon, Azure Virtual Desktop, AWS Workspaces/Appstream, etc.) and provides insights into every layer and every tier of the service delivery chain. This helps admins pinpoint the root cause of issues faster than other point solution tools and hence enhance user productivity and improve IT efficiency. Besides Digital Workspaces, customers can also use eG Enterprise's all-in-one, single-pane-of-glass to monitor on-prem monolithic applications, enterprise applications and cloud-based microservices applications as well as the end user experience for any IT deployment. Using patented root-cause diagnosis technology, eG Enterprise auto-discovers the many dependencies in an IT infrastructure and differentiates the cause and its effects, providing actionable alerts and reducing MTTR. For IGEL-powered enterprises, eG Enterprise is the only solution that delivers comprehensive monitoring of endpoints, IGEL UMS and as well as IGEL Cloud Gateways.

eG Enterprise has been validated for use on IGEL OS-powered devices as part of the IGEL Ready partner program and is now available in the IGEL App Portal as part of IGEL's cloud services.



To learn more about the eG Enterprise app available on the IGEL App Portal,

visit the

IGEL App Portal

here.

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure end user computing experience. For more information on the IGEL Ready program, please visit the

IGEL Ready Showcase

or contact the IGEL Ready team at

[email protected] . If you're a hardware or software technology maker looking to join our fastest-growing ecosystem of IGEL Ready partners, please

apply here .

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit .



About eG Innovations

eG Innovations

is dedicated to helping businesses across the globe transform IT service delivery into a competitive advantage and a Centre for productivity, growth, and profit. Many of the world's largest businesses use eG Enterprise technologies to enhance IT service performance, increase operational efficiency, ensure IT effectiveness, and deliver on the ROI promise of transformational IT investments across physical, virtual and cloud environments. Visit us at



or on Twitter at

@eGInnovations.

SOURCE IGEL