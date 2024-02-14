(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AARHUS, Denmark, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365 , the only AI-powered workplace learning, engagement and performance platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, today announced a strategic partnership with Go1 , the world's most comprehensive online library of learning and education resources. This new partnership revolutionizes workplace learning and productivity making it simple to curate, navigate, and roll out highly personalized learning materials to every employee, now available within the

LMS365 content hub powered by Go1.

With the rapid advance of AI, employee knowledge and skills have a shorter shelf-life than ever before. Together, LMS365 and Go1 provide new and existing customers access to a treasure trove of

diverse learning materials from day one. Designed to support all learning styles and backgrounds, LMS365 and Go1's solution was purpose-built to seamlessly facilitate

up-skilling and re-skilling across the workforce.

Revolutionizing workplace learning and productivity now available within the LMS365 content hub powered by Go1.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with LMS365 to equip learners of all learning styles with the world's largest online learning library readily available in one platform," said Andrew Barnes, Co-CEO & Co-Founder at Go1. "By integrating our solutions, employees can quickly develop new skills and further their professional growth all within their flow of work. Together, we provide a complete solution that builds a bridge between today's skills gap and the future needs of people and work."

By integrating Go1's diverse content library seamlessly with LMS365, users gain access to enhanced product features including, Go1's native search, custom filters, and generative AI content selection tools, and more:



Upskilling from Day One: Employees have access to tailored, personalized compliance and upskilling courses right from the start.

Tailored Learning Experiences: Receive curated content packages, catered towards individual learning styles to ensure everyone gets the education they need to thrive. One Contract to Rule Them All: Purchase Go1 content packages directly through LMS365, bringing two market-leading learning providers under one easy-to-manage contract.

"Supporting, meeting, and exceeding our customer's specific needs is at the forefront of everything we do," said Rasmus Holst, CEO of LMS365. "Partnering with Go1 further validates our mission to deliver seamless learning experiences, increase productivity and ultimately, achieve the highest levels of human success."



In addition to the 53 customers currently using LMS365 content hub powered by Go1, professional staffing and recruitment agency,

AtWork Group , tapped LMS365 and Go1 to drive its learning development needs. With LMS365 powered by Go1, the firm successfully integrated 30+ courses, ranging from HR to compliance, enabling the company to foster a culture of continuous learning. See why LMS365 is the innovation engine behind AtWork's learning transformation in the video here.

Ready to experience the difference LMS365 content hub powered by Go1 can make on your business?

For more information, visit



About LMS365

At LMS365, we aim to empower people and organizations in the modern digital workplace through employee development and performance management so that everyone can #SucceedLikeYou. With millions of users in 60+ countries globally, LMS365 is the only cloud-based, AI-powered learning, performance, and engagement platform

built into Microsoft 365. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, our seamless integration with a host of modern workplace tools and partners makes LMS365 more

than just a platform for human success;

it becomes an all-in-one integrated learning, engagement, and performance solution for the digital age. LMS365 is proud to be Globally CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work®, the leading authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership. For more information, visit

LMS365 .



About Go1

Go1 is the world's content expert and largest learning ecosystem powering the pursuit of potential. With expertly curated content spanning more than 80,000 courses from hundreds of industry-leading providers, Go1 delivers a seamless experience for both L&D leaders and employees in a single, easy-to-use platform. The company has raised over $400 million in funding from investors AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Five Sigma, Insight Partners, Madrona, Salesforce Ventures, SEEK Investments, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Y Combinator. Go1 is a Y Combinator 2023 Top Company, an SAP Partner with an SAP Endorsed App and an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award Nominee. To learn more, visit go1 .



