DDI Named To Forbes America's Best Employers 2024 List

America's Best Employers have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 170,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S.

"As a company focused on creating better leaders for a better future in organizations worldwide, it's critical that we're able to apply the same principles of leadership in our own company to enable our associates to thrive personally and professionally," said Tacy M. Byham, Ph.D.,

CEO of DDI. "Every time we do a survey of our clients, they tell us that the thing they love most about working with DDI is our people. We're deeply honored that Forbes chose to recognize how special our people and culture are by including us on the list of Best Employers."

Personal - Given by employees themselves, also known as direct evaluations. Public - Given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry (also known as indirect evaluations), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

The result is two sub-lists: one for "Midsize" organizations (those with 1,000 to 5,000 employees) and one for "Large" organizations (those with more than 5,000 employees).

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"We are constantly re-evaluating how we can support our associates, which includes looking at everything from our culture to career pathing to benefits to remote work, and more," said Kelli Buczynski, Chief People Officer. "But we can't stop here. We intend to continue innovating and identifying new ways for people to find fulfilling careers at DDI that make a true difference in the world."

For more information about working at DDI, visit ddiworld/about/careers .



About DDI

DDI is a global leadership company that helps organizations hire, promote and develop exceptional leaders. From first-time managers to C-suite executives, DDI is by leaders' sides, supporting them in every critical moment of leadership. Built on five decades of research and experience in the science of leadership, DDI's evidence-based assessment and development solutions enable millions of leaders around the world to succeed, propelling their organizations to new heights. For more information, visit ddiworld .

