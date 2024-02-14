Mondelēz International Joins Hedera Council To Accelerate DLT Adoption, Digital Transformation, And Improved Business Efficiencies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hedera Council, which stewards the Hedera open source, leaderless proof-of-stake public network, today announced that Mondelēz International (Nasdaq: MDLZ ) has joined the Council. Mondelēz International is a leading multi-national food company with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. The company has operations in more than 80 countries, employing approximately 91,000 diverse and talented employees across its factories, offices, research & development facilities, and distribution activities worldwide.

As a member of the Hedera Council, Mondelēz International, whose mission is to empower people to snack right, is working to develop innovative, distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based solutions on Hedera, initially focused on digital transformation initiatives, supply chain management, and enriched business processes to enable enhanced customer experiences.

One example is showcased in Mondelēz's current work with SKUx , a rising fintech and payments platform company. SKUx and Mondelēz are expanding a customer service program enhancing consumer offer experiences by adding a near real-time, SKUx digital payment option alongside coupons, mailed paper checks, and vouchers. The next-generation use case leveraging Hedera will serve as the first real-world adoption of DLT to track the supply chain of consumer-packaged goods (CPG), digital payment-based offers.

The Hedera Council is a consortium of over 30 highly diversified organizations governing the Hedera network, a sustainable public ledger for the decentralized economy. As one of the largest snack companies in the world, Mondelēz International's exploration of DLT will further strengthen its ability to help customers on their digital transformation journey, with a goal to innovate customer engagement and increase business efficiency and sustainability through the application of Web3 and DLT technologies.

"We are excited to continue our commitment to digital transformation exploring distributed ledger technologies alongside Hedera," said Xiang Xu, Global COE Leader of Digital Strategy and BlockChain at Mondelēz International. "The potential to solve longstanding retail industry challenges for consumer-packaged goods companies and merchants is very compelling."

Bill Miller, co-chair of the Membership Committee for the Hedera Council, said, "Mondelēz International is a global food leader responsible for many of the food brands that today's consumers enjoy. We are excited to amplify their voice as part of the Hedera Council towards spearheading relevant business solutions for the greater CPG and retail ecosystem."

