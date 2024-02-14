THE OLLIE WORLD, THE INNOVATIVE INFANT SWADDLE COMPANY, RELAUNCHES WITH BRAND NEW COLORWAYS + NEW PRODUCTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ollie World , the revolutionary infant brand that helps support

infants' neuro-development, has just announced the relaunch of their entire product inventory. This relaunch includes fully restocked Ollie® Swaddles, Alphies®, and Bibs, plus the introduction of their newest products: Burp Cloths, Lovies, and Limited Edition Crib Sheets, all of which are made with the custom moisture-wicking stretch fabric that everyone loves.

Founder Hindi Zeidman , a social worker, and foster mom who long devoted herself to the protection of infants, created the first "Ollie" Swaddle when she saw a gap in the market, as her 3-month-old foster child struggled to sleep soundly, eat properly, and reach milestones. Zeidman, with her background in working with drug and trauma exposed infants, knew the importance of proper swaddling. She bought every swaddle on the market, but each came up short - until, overwhelmed, anxious, but far from giving up - she developed her own. Thus, the A-list beloved Ollie® Swaddle was born.

The much-anticipated relaunch from The Ollie World includes:



The Ollie ® : Infant swaddles



MSRP: $59



Colors: Stone, Sky, Lavender, Steele

New Colors: Olive (Green), Sunset (Red),

Maunie (Pink)

The Alphie ® : Sleep sacks



MSRP: $79



Colors: Stone, Sky, Lavender, Steele

New Colors: Olive (Green), Sunset (Red),

Maunie (Pink)

Lovie: Small blankets



MSRP: $13



Colors: Stone, Sky, Lavender, Steele

New Colors: Olive (Green), Sunset (Red),

Maunie (Pink)

Bibs: Sustainably-made bibs



MSRP: $11



Colors: Stone, Sky, Lavender, Steele

New Colors: Olive (Green), Sunset (Red),

Maunie (Pink)

Burp cloths



MSRP: $15



Colors: Stone, Sky, Lavender, Steele

New Colors: Olive (Green), Sunset (Red),

Maunie (Pink)

Limited Edition Crib sheets



MSRP: $99 Colors: Stone and Sky

"This launch means more than words can describe," says Hindi Zeidman, Founder of The Ollie World. "I wasn't sure how the world would respond when I made the decision to take a "purposeful pause" - but I was enveloped with so much love and support that I knew I had to come back bigger and stronger than ever. It is a dream come true to be coming back with 3 new colors and 3 new products, in addition to our fully stocked inventory. This comeback is dedicated to the community that believes in me and what I create."

In addition to the new colorways and full inventory, the brand will also be launching new products including printed goods - which will be released in 6 exclusive patterns, designed by Hindi, this summer.

For more information on The Ollie World, visit or join their online community on Instagram: @theollieworld.



ABOUT THE OLLIE WORLD:

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Zeidman was a Clinical Social Worker who specialized in working with trauma and drug exposed infants. Through working with these response teams, Zeidman was introduced to Dr. Kiti Freier Randall, a Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Psychologist, who provided expertise into the development of the first Ollie®

swaddle. After using The Ollie®, Zeidman's foster baby Oliver started seeing vast improvements after months of struggle. He was sleeping through the night, eating and catching up on developmental milestones. Zeidman has helped thousands of other infants and parents all over the world, even donating swaddles to foster-infants. Each safety-tested Ollie®

Swaddle and Alphie® are made from a patented fiber woven through their custom blend material of 86% polyester and 14% spandex. Since the Ollie® is one size fits all, it can be used for newborns through transition with both arms out when the baby can roll from back to stomach.

