AAM Announces Partnership With Brentview Investment Management

MONUMENT, Colo., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Asset Management (AAM), a leading investment solutions provider, announced today that it has partnered with Brentview Investment Management

(Brentview), a registered investment adviser with a singular focus on dividend growth investing.

"Brentview Investment Management possesses an impressive track record and focus on high-quality investments which we are excited to offer our client base," said Marilee Ferone, Executive Vice President, Asset Management Solutions, AAM. "Brentview allows us to further bolster our group of investment management partners, who are core to our business."

AAM will be responsible for distribution of the Brentview Dividend Growth strategy, which invests in 30-40 broadly diversified mid- to large-capitalization equities of well-run companies that exhibit a commitment to sustainable and growing dividends.

"We are eager to work with AAM, one of the top distribution managers in the country, and add to their fleet of quality solutions for which they are known," said John Gomez, President, Founder, Brentview Investment Management .

"This partnership provides increased exposure for the Brentview Dividend Growth strategy, which has yielded consistent performance, while attempting to provide downside protection and lower volatility to investors."

For nearly 20 years, the Brentview Dividend Growth strategy has sought to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, while aiming to balance sector exposure, dividend growth rate, yield, and company beta as a means to potentially deliver reliable, absolute and risk-adjusted returns.

About Advisors Asset Management

For over 40 years, AAM has been a trusted resource for financial professionals and broker/dealers. The firm offers access to alternatives, exchange-traded funds, the fixed income markets, managed accounts, mutual funds, structured products, and unit investment trusts. AAM is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information, visit .

As of December 31, 2023, the brokerage and advised business at AAM represents approximately $41.4 billion in assets. (Assets under supervision represent $5.4 billion in UIT assets. The firm has $32.1 billion in assets under administration that represents the non-proprietary assets for which AAM provides various levels of service, but not management. The firm's $3.9 billion in assets under management represents AAM's proprietary separately managed account, mutual fund and ETF assets.)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM) is a SEC-registered investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. | 18925 Base Camp Road | Monument, CO 80132 |



About Brentview Investment Management

Brentview is an employee-owned boutique money manager with a singular focus on dividend growth investing. The firm was founded on the timeless principle that utilizes fundamental research to determine stock selection. Brentview Investment Management, LLC is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Certifications are renewed annually.

Brentview Investment Management, LLC (Brentview) is a Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment advisor is based in Northfield, Illinois. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

To learn more about Brentview, visit

.

