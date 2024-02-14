Groundworks® Expands Into Oklahoma

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The nation's leader in foundation and water management solutions acquires both Bedlam Foundation of Oklahoma City and Metro Structural Services of Tulsa

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, the nation's leading foundation and water management solutions company, announces its expansion into Oklahoma with the acquisition of two companies, Bedlam Foundation and Concrete Lifting and Metro Structural Services, which will be united under the Groundworks brand. The addition of these two stellar companies, with over 65 years of combined experience of serving homeowners, enables Groundworks to quickly step into and serve growing customer demand within the state.



“The skilled teams at Bedlam Foundation and Metro Structural Services have built decades of trust with homeowners across Oklahoma,” commented Matt Malone, founder and CEO of Groundworks.“Our partnership with these two teams will further expand our best-in-class solutions to the homeowners in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa. These additional locations increase our reach to serve customers in over 60 locations nationwide. Demand for our innovative home solutions continues to grow, illustrated by our expanding footprint with six new offices in just the first two months of 2024 alone.”

Bedlam Foundation and Concrete Lifting has been in operation for 15 years, offering residential concrete lifting and foundation repair services across Oklahoma City, Edmond, Tulsa, Stillwater, Enid, and surrounding areas.

Metro Structural Services, headquartered in Broken Arrow, Okla., has provided residential home services in the Tulsa area and northwestern Arkansas for more than 50 years, including foundation repair services, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and concrete lifting.

“Becoming part of Groundworks is an incredible opportunity for our customers and employees alike,” said Jack Erickson, founder of Bedlam Foundation and Concrete Lifting.“Groundworks and Bedlam Foundation and Concrete Lifting have a shared commitment to quality, as well as great respect for our team members who deliver outstanding service and carry deep local expertise that customers depend upon. This relationship is a natural fit and we look forward to what the future brings.”

“After more than half a century servicing homes across our area, we're taking Metro Structural Services to a level we couldn't have imagined thanks to our new affiliation with Groundworks,” said Brad Cole, owner of Metro Structural Services.“We are confident our customers will quickly notice the advantages of the robust, technology-forward resources that Groundworks provides, as will our employees who will have access to a wider array of benefits and career trajectory opportunities – including leadership training and the employee ownership program.”

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting the foundation solutions industry through its combination of aligning with industry-leading local brands and opening new locations – making it the first national foundation solutions company. For more information on Groundworks locations, services, and career opportunities, please visit .

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks companies provide foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks' combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates over 60 offices across 35 states. It is a seven-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and was named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list.



