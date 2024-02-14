Sweetwater 420 Fest Announces 2024 Lineup With Headliners Beck And Slightly Stoopid

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two-Day Festival Will Feature Performances from 25 Musicians, April 20 & 21, at Atlanta's Historic Pullman Yards

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or“SweetWater”), the largest craft brewer in the Southeast and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced the lineup for this year's SweetWater 420 Fest, one of Atlanta's most anticipated music festivals, which Beck and Slightly Stoopid will headline. Presented by SweetWater Brewing and Pullman Yards, the festival will be hosted at Atlanta's Pullman Yards on April 20-21.



This year's festival will also feature performances by Big Gigantic, Black Pumas, Gov't Mule, Trombone Shorty, Cory Wong, Grace Potter, Moe., St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Larkin Poe, Houndmouth, Ripe, Andy Frasco & The UN, Hayes & The Heathens, Little Stranger, Papadosio, Lespecial, Couch, Fireside Collective, The Psycodelics, Emily Wolfe, Bombargo, Hedonistas, and Connor Clark & Blue Rhythm Revival. Pop chanteuse Kanika Moore and 17-year-old guitar phenom Grace Bowers will also add their talents throughout the festival, sitting with select artists.

The historic Pullman Yards grounds will host an immersive festival experience that features indoor and outdoor stages, charitable and environmental activations, local vendors, workshops, food trucks, an artist market, and more.

“As promised, SweetWater 420 is back for one of the biggest parties yet. We're excited for an unforgettable weekend of good music, good vibes and good beer at Pullman Yards,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray.“This year's lineup will be one for the books, and we hope both our fans and fans of the performing artists are looking forward to joining us for a memorable weekend.”

Two-day General Admission and VIP tickets and extras are available online at . SweetWater 420 Fest is produced by SweetWater Brewing and Pullman Yards. Visit for the most up-to-date information. Stay connected on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter at @420Fest. Pullman Yards is located at 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. Sweetwater's craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign , SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Pratt Pullman District

Initially built in 1904 by Pratt Engineering, the site was home to the manufacturing of fertilizer bombs during WWI and the patenting of liquid carbonated gasses purchased by a then-startup, The Coca-Cola Company. In 1922, The Pullman Company purchased and expanded the site. Pullman, renowned for luxurious rail travel across the country, hired African American men as porters to service rail car passengers. The Brotherhood of the Sleeper Car Porters was the first organized African-American labor union and was instrumental in the civil rights movement. In 2017 the site was purchased by Atomic Entertainment, who has transformed the Pullman Yards into the premier arts and entertainment destination in the southeast, showcasing a variety of world-class exhibits, restaurants, cultural events, concerts, festivals, corporate events, private parties, galleries while serving as the filming destination of some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters including HUNGER GAMES, FAST AND FURIOUS, BABY DRIVER, and BAD BOYS 3.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

