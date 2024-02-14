Virtuozzo Announces Free Migration Program For Vmware Cloud Providers Ejected From Vmware’S Partner Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Virtuozzo's turnkey OpenStack platform for cloud providers, with a range of free services to facilitate migration, enables business continuity and growth for companies compromised by VMware changes

Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, the alternative cloud platform leader, today announced a free migration program for VMware cloud providers looking for a cloud platform alternative because of changes made to VMware's Cloud Provider Program (VCPP), following its acquisition by Broadcom. More information is available at

Virtuozzo has been enabling service provider cloud for more than two decades. Its OpenStack-based solution, Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure , delivers the open standards-based, no-lock-in virtualization and Kubernetes management, with ultra-high performance block, file and object storage that modern businesses need. Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure is a production-ready solution that removes the architecting, integration, management and maintenance overhead that service providers would have to take on if they built their own OpenStack-based cloud.

“VMware has been a watchword for cloud for a very long time, and it is sad to see the impact the Broadcom acquisition has had, at very short notice, for VMware cloud partners and their businesses,” said Alex Fine, Virtuozzo CEO.“We believe in the vital need for alternative cloud providers, for locally-present CSPs and MSPs who offer tailored, sovereign, cost-efficient, properly designed and supported cloud infrastructure services for small businesses, for larger enterprises, and for public sector organizations who depend on robust, affordable cloud. If you used VMware, and now you can't do that, we're here to help.”



The Virtuozzo promotion includes a range of free professional services for VCPP members who are no longer eligible for, or no longer accept VMware by Broadcom's terms. Virtuozzo can help them to continue operating as cloud service providers and adopt a lower-cost, more future-proof public/private/hybrid cloud solution at the same time. The available services can include:



Free discovery / requirements analysis

Free assistance with migration from VMware to Virtuozzo's service provider cloud platform

Free managed deployment services Free training and certification

The Virtuozzo cloud platform is multi-tenant and software-defined by design, includes re-brandable self-service portals for cloud administrators and end-users, supports a wide range of server, networking and storage hardware, and has a partnership, licensing and support model far ahead of platforms designed for the pre-cloud era.

The amount of free services available is based on the size of the Virtuozzo project. The promotion is available until 30 June 2024. Other terms and conditions apply. VMware customers are encouraged to get started by enquiring at

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (virtuozzo ), a leading hyperconverged cloud platform for service providers, ISVs, and enterprises, enables production-ready OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service, multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service, Kubernetes hosting, S3-compatible storage, cloud database management, and other cloud services. Virtuozzo liberates businesses from the complexities of IT infrastructure configuration and management, allowing them to refocus on their own growth. The cloud platform is designed for both cloud-native and traditional applications, ensuring optimized performance, rapid time-to-market, cost efficiency, and personalized support. Virtuozzo is available as public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud software across more than 600 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, and Hosting Providers in 80 countries.

