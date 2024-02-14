Buchanan Technologies Recognized On CRN’S 2024 MSP 500 List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies, an industry-leading MSP serving mid-market and enterprise organizations, announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Buchanan to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024.



The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. These MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, secure data, and systems, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Buchanan Technologies has emerged as a top IT channel provider, expanding rapidly, and understanding emerging midmarket trends that effectively solve business challenges. Today, the company serves a diverse clientele of midsize, enterprise, and Fortune 100 companies worldwide with comprehensive, all-inclusive, and full stack solutions around network, business applications, security, modernization, and customer experience.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating,“Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success.”

“The recognition as a leader in the Elite 150 category is an honor and a reflection of Buchanan's team that serves hundreds of customers daily, working as their MSP, MSSP, CSP, or some combination of the three,” said Jim Buchanan, CEO and Founder of Buchanan Technologies. He added,“With an exceptional team of dedicated IT experts and over three decades of industry experience, we are proud to have made a positive impact on countless businesses, and we will continue to embrace cutting-edge technology and uphold our promise of delivering service excellence.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at .

NOTES:

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT needs – whether it is improving customer experience, serving with onsite IT services, or a complete managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2024 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Buchanan Technologies Media Contact:

LaRessa Cox

Vice President of Marketing

...

972-910-7544

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

...





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



