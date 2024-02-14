Leasecrunch Announces “Lease Accounting 101: Back To ASC 842 Basics” Webinar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Virtual training tailored for CPA firm staff, accounting professionals, financial analysts and business owners seeking clarity in lease accounting

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading accounting software company, today announces the company is offering a webinar on“Lease Accounting 101: Back to ASC 842 Basics.” The webinar is tailored for CPA firm staff, accounting professionals, financial analysts and business owners seeking clarity in lease accounting and will take place on February 21 at 1:00 pm CST.



The webinar will be presented by Jess Vento, senior director of accounting at LeaseCrunch and will provide essential information and insights including:



A breakdown of ASC 842 lease accounting

Post-transition strategies related to the latest lease standards An understanding of lease classification, terms, payment intricacies and discount rate applications.



“ASC 842 has had a significant impact on organizations and we understand that there are still many questions regarding the essential aspects of the standard,” states Vento.“This webinar aims to provide guidance and insights on how organizations can ensure compliance and streamline their accounting practices.”

To reserve your spot for this webinar, please visit

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with new lease accounting standards: ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. More than 625 CPA firms in the United States use the LeaseCrunch platform to manage their clients' lease accounting needs.

