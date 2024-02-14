(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ashburn, Va, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) , the leading provider of wireless IP mesh technology, and Inertial Labs, Inc., the leading developer of global navigation satellite system (GNSS)-independent navigation solutions, today announced a partnership to develop a breakthrough integrated uncrewed systems solution to benefit UxV manufacturers and end users worldwide. The new solution combines technologies from both companies to create a single navigation, command and control (C2), and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) system.

DTC's MANET Mesh with MeshUltraTM family waveforms deliver robust, high-bandwidth C2 and ISR links, enabling uncrewed vehicles to operate successfully in the most hostile RF environments. Leveraging Inertial Labs' inertial navigation system (INS) and DTC's Mesh-based RF ranging capability, those same vehicles will also be able to operate even when space-based positioning systems are unavailable due to jamming, spoofing, or lack of sky view. The INS provides assured position, navigation, and timing (APNT), and alternative navigation (ALTNAV) solutions directly to the uncrewed vehicle.

“DTC is committed to ensuring connectivity in most any environment or situation. This partnership with Inertial Labs offers a breakthrough combined solution for uncrewed systems,” said Rob Garth, Business Unit Director for Unmanned Systems at DTC.“The cohesive communications and positioning package will reduce customers' time to market and increase their beyond-line-of-sight connectivity.”

“DTC is a trusted partner with a track record of delivering mission-critical Unmanned systems communication solutions,” said Jamie Marraccini, President and CEO of Inertial Labs.“By combining our Inertial Navigation capability with DTC's MANET radio and Mesh-based ranging, we are providing our current and future customers with an unparalleled solution set perfectly tailored for the most demanding of GNSS-contested environments.”

About Domo Tactical Communications

DTC is the leading MANET IP MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide resilient high-bandwidth wireless communications in the most hostile RF environments. DTC is an established C2 and ISR link provider to Unmanned Systems manufacturers and end users globally. DTC operates in the US, UK, and Denmark with over 160 employees. Learn more:

About Inertial Labs

Inertial Labs is at the forefront of developing and customizing products for exciting technologies, from commerce and industry to government, defense, and aerospace. Solutions include Inertial Measuring, Magnetic Compensation, GNSS Tracking, LiDAR Scanning, Optical Image Processing, Visual Navigation, Programmable Navigation Solutions powered by iMX8 and NVIDIA processors, and Celestial/Solar Compassing. As sensor fusion consultants and engineers, Inertial Labs designs and develops high-quality products with the best price-performance ratio in the world.

