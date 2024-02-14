Paymentworks Presents A Two-Part Virtual Event: "The Strategic Importance Of Your Supplier File"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event Dedicated to Vendor Management and Its Impact on Procurement and Finance

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, Inc., the digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant, and optimized business payments, will host a two-part virtual event dedicated to risk mitigation, cost avoidance, and driving value for an entire organization via the supplier file.

When: April 5th and April 12th, 11 AM - 2 PM Eastern

Audience: Procurement, finance, and risk professionals in all industries

Cost: Free to attend

With panels of subject matter experts and presentations by real-world practitioners, the event will focus on all aspects of the supplier file, its impact, and its influence on day-to-day business.

Presenters and panelists from Chubb , J.P. Morgan , Huron , Vendor Centric, Campus Guard, Denver Public Schools, and the University of Kentucky have been confirmed.

April 5th Agenda Topics :

11 AM Vendor Onboarding is the Key to Driving Organizational Value

Vendor Centric and PaymentWorks

12 PM The Risk Inherent in Your Vendor Onboarding Process

Chubb and PaymentWorks

1 PM In the Trenches: Realities of Automating Supplier Onboarding

Huron

Reserve a spot for April 5th, here .

April 12th Agenda Topics:

11 AM Panel: Payments Trends and the Time Value of Money in 2024

J.P. Morgan, University of Kentucky, CampusGuard

12 PM Quantifying the Value of the Work: A Calculation

PaymentWorks

1 PM Case Study: Unlocking Organizational Value Through Vendor Onboarding and Management

Denver Public Schools

Reserve a spot for April 12th, here .

About PaymentWorks :

PaymentWorks is the foundation of vendor master data. With a digital supplier onboarding platform, PaymentWorks provides customers with secure, compliant, and optimized business payments. Featuring the industry's only payments security warranty for fraudulent payments and a network of tier-one partners, PaymentWorks enables customers in healthcare, higher education, K-12, state and local government, enterprise, and more to capitalize on the opportunity to digitize the vendor management process while reducing risk, controlling costs and earning revenue. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website , check out our blog , or listen to our podcast, Risky Business .

