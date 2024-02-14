Today, The People Of Azerbaijan Are As United As A Fist, This Unity Should Be Permanent - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Today, the
people of Azerbaijan are as united as a fist, President Ilham
Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.
“The nationwide cause that united us was the liberation of
Karabakh. This issue has already been resolved and this unity
should be permanent. National unity should be permanent, because
the importance of Azerbaijan is increasing, the role it plays in
the world is enhancing,” the head of state noted.
