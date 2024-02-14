               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Today, The People Of Azerbaijan Are As United As A Fist, This Unity Should Be Permanent - President Ilham Aliyev


2/14/2024 9:14:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Today, the people of Azerbaijan are as united as a fist, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.

“The nationwide cause that united us was the liberation of Karabakh. This issue has already been resolved and this unity should be permanent. National unity should be permanent, because the importance of Azerbaijan is increasing, the role it plays in the world is enhancing,” the head of state noted.

