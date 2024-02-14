We Have To Raise Young Generation That Will Always Be As Faithful To National Traditions As We Are - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We have to raise
a young generation that will always be as faithful to national
traditions and moral values as we are. Their minds should be pure.
Let no one succeed in trying to poison their brains, President
Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony, Trend reports.
“Of course, family education comes first in this. Fortunately,
the Azerbaijani family is a healthy family, a family resting on
traditions and national values. Family education is the primary
education for every young person and child,” the President pointed
out.
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851718
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.