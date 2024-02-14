               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
We Have To Raise Young Generation That Will Always Be As Faithful To National Traditions As We Are - President Ilham Aliyev


2/14/2024 9:14:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We have to raise a young generation that will always be as faithful to national traditions and moral values as we are. Their minds should be pure. Let no one succeed in trying to poison their brains, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony, Trend reports.

“Of course, family education comes first in this. Fortunately, the Azerbaijani family is a healthy family, a family resting on traditions and national values. Family education is the primary education for every young person and child,” the President pointed out.

