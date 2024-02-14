National And Moral Values Are The Basis Of Our Society And Unshakable Asset - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. National and
moral values form the basis of our society. It is an unshakable
asset, an unshakable value, and it is up to us to make it
unshakable, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony
on February 14, Trend reports.
According to the head of state, if an outside force achieves its
dirty intentions here, then there will be serious problems.
Therefore, educating the youth in the national spirit, educating
them on the basis of traditional values is the task before every
family and before the state.
“The solidarity shown in this election strengthens our society
like a rock and no outside force can carry out any insidious plans
against us,” the head of state noted.
