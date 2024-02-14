We Will Continue To Take Steps Related To Creation Of Civil Society In Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We will continue
to take steps related to the creation of civil society in
Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in
ceremony, Trend reports.
“The solidarity of the Azerbaijani people is one of our biggest
achievements. The brilliant Victory in the Second Karabakh War once
again shows that the people of Azerbaijan are a great nation. ...In
this Victory, in this historic Victory, every nation living in our
country has made its own valuable contribution,” the head of state
added.
