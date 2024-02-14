(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The process of
returning the former IDPs to their ancestral lands is going on
successfully. IDPs will return to at least 20 settlements this
year, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on
February 14, Trend reports.
“Our plan is to settle 20,000 former IDPs in five cities and 15
villages by the end of the year. Master plans of more than a
hundred cities and villages have been prepared and approved.
Construction work has already started in many cities and villages,”
the Azerbaijani leader pointed out.
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.