Kazakhstan Announces Ambitious GDP Growth Target By 2029

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. Kazakhstan aims to nearly double its GDP by 2029, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the Kazakhstan-Qatar investment round table in Doha, Qatari capital, Trend reports.

According to the Kazakh President, building a diversified and sustainable economy is a paramount task for Kazakhstan.

"I have launched a new economic direction focused on implementing structural reforms for a stronger and more dynamic country. Our ambitious yet attainable goal is to reach a GDP of $450 billion by 2029, compared to last year's GDP of $265 billion. The economic growth rate last year was 5.1 percent, nearly double the projected global growth rate," he said.

In the coming years, Kazakhstan aims to sustain a growth rate of no less than 6 percent, as stated by President Tokayev.

"In 2022, Kazakhstan secured $28 billion in foreign direct investment, with foreign trade turnover reaching $136 billion. To maintain its position as the primary destination for foreign direct investment in the region, Kazakhstan has initiated a new investment cycle adhering to the highest global standards," said the president.

