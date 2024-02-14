Kazakhstan Announces Ambitious GDP Growth Target By 2029

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. Kazakhstan
aims to nearly double its GDP by 2029, said President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the Kazakhstan-Qatar investment round
table in Doha, Qatari capital, Trend reports.
According to the Kazakh President, building a diversified and
sustainable economy is a paramount task for Kazakhstan.
"I have launched a new economic direction focused on
implementing structural reforms for a stronger and more dynamic
country. Our ambitious yet attainable goal is to reach a GDP of
$450 billion by 2029, compared to last year's GDP of $265 billion.
The economic growth rate last year was 5.1 percent, nearly double
the projected global growth rate," he said.
In the coming years, Kazakhstan aims to sustain a growth rate of
no less than 6 percent, as stated by President Tokayev.
"In 2022, Kazakhstan secured $28 billion in foreign direct
investment, with foreign trade turnover reaching $136 billion. To
maintain its position as the primary destination for foreign direct
investment in the region, Kazakhstan has initiated a new investment
cycle adhering to the highest global standards," said the
president.
